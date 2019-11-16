Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes in the works to headline UFC 247

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his title on the line against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247.

BJPENN.com’s Chris Taylor reported the exciting news on Twitter just moments ago.

Per sources, verbal agreements are in place for Jon Jones to put his light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) November 16, 2019

As showcased in the above report, UFC 247 will take place February 8 live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

It will mark the promotions first visit to Houston in three years.

Jon Jones also confirmed/revealed the news in the below video with a fight fan.

Ran into the King of the @ufc today @JonnyBones I asked him for a shoutout for my newborn son that was born on 11/8/19. He could of said no but the a man with a big heart blessed my son with some wisdom! Good luck Feb 8th brotha, my family will be watching!!! #The🐐 pic.twitter.com/fKhq8ozLzg — 5-4 (@muuavo) November 15, 2019

Jones was most recently seen in action in the headliner of July’s UFC 239 pay-per-view event, where he defeated dangerous knockout artist Thiago Santos by split decision to retain his light heavyweight title.

Prior to defeating Santos, Jon Jones (25-1 MMA) was coming off victories over Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson respectively.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes improved his professional record to a perfect 12-0 at last month’s UFC event in Boston, defeating former middleweight kingpin Chris Weidman by first round knockout.

Since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2017, Reyes has gone 6-0 with four finishes to his credit.

The UFC has yet to make the Jones vs. Reyes title fight official, but expect that announcement to come soon.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes square off in the main event of UFC 247 this February in Houston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

