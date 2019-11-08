Dominick Reyes calls Jon Jones a ‘troll,’ wants title fight on Conor McGregor card

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes looks like he’s next in line for a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who he calls a ‘troll.’

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Reyes spoke about a potential title matchup against Jones, which has gained traction lately after Jones said he believes Reyes is a more intriguing matchup than Corey Anderson for his next title defense. Jones has seemingly agreed to the fight, but until he gets his bout agreement Reyes isn’t buying it.

In the interview, Reyes had quite a few choice words for Jones and his social media game.

“He’s really turned into quite the troll. That’s all I’ve got to say about that. He goes online just to get a rise out of people and then he does completely different from what he says. I think he’s doing it just to mess with people to be honest. I’m ready to go. We’ve just got to get that contract now, sign it up and champ camp begins,” Reyes said.

Jones has not fought since a successful title defense in July, when he edged out a split decision over Thiago Santos. He has been waiting for his next opponent since then, and when Reyes knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC Boston he appeared to jump to the top of the line in the UFC light heavyweight title picture.

At this point, Reyes just wants to get the contract from the UFC. If it was up to Reyes, he would take on Jones at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas, the card that Conor McGregor is expected to fight on.

“I’d fight him Jan. 18 in Vegas. Put Conor McGregor on the co-main and that sells the fight,” Reyes said.

Do you believe that Dominick Reyes should get the next title shot against Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.