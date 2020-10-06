Jon Jones tired of trash talking, tells Israel Adesanya to “sign the contract”

UFC legend Jon Jones says he’s tired of the trash talk with Israel Adesanya, telling the UFC middleweight champion to “sign the contract.”

Jones and Adesanya have been going back-and-forth for the better part of the past year, but things seemed to have reached a boiling point ever since Adesanya’s knockout win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. The trash-talking between both men have gone up to another level since then with both men taking potshots at each other, including Jones poking fun at Adesanya’s father and then Adesanya taking a shot at Jones’ deceased mother.

On Monday, both Jones and Adesanya engaged in a Twitter flame war against each other. Both men criticized each other for stuff both inside and outside the Octagon and fans ate it up. But at the end of it, Jones said he’s tired of sitting on social media and trash-talking. The UFC great said he’s tired of talking on Twitter and told Adesanya to “sign the contract.”

Instead of calling our Fans dummies, why don’t you just sign the contract. You mad? https://t.co/oMAefDJcbz — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 5, 2020

UFC president Dana White recently admitted that he is highly intrigued by a potential fight between Jones and Adesanya, but so far, the promotion has been unable to put pen to paper. The UFC’s original plan was to book Adesanya against Jared Cannonier if he beats Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 later this month. But with the rivalry between Jones and Adesanya hitting a fever pitch, perhaps the UFC would be more inclined to book it instead.

Both Jones and Adesanya are two of the greatest mixed martial artists in the world and a fight between them would be a true superfight in every sense of the word. It seems like both men truly hate each other and the only way to solve the question of who the better fighter is would be to lock them into the Octagon and shut the cage door tight. A Jones vs. Adesanya pay-per-view would be a massive event for the UFC, so it’s no wonder that White is interested in the fight. Ultimately, though, both fighters need to agree and sign the deal.

It’s worth noting that the betting odds for a potential Jones vs. Adesanya fight were recently released, with Jones opening up as a sizeable favorite for the potential superfight.

