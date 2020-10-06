Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns off UFC 256, promotion looking at two possible replacements

Kamaru Usman will no longer be defending his welterweight title on December 12 at UFC 256.

Usman was supposed to take on Gilbert Burns in a fight that was supposed to happen in July but the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19. It was a fight many fans were looking forward to due to they were former teammates.

Yet, according to ESPN, Usman will not be ready by December and the fight will be pushed back to early 2021. With the main event off, according to the report, the promotion is looking at Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 as well as Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington.

Recently, Ngannou said he had asked the UFC to book the rematch for the year-end pay-per-view. So, with Usman-Burns off, it certainly makes sense. The two fought back at UFC 220 with Miocic dominating the fight winning all five rounds to defend his heavyweight title. The champ was then knocked out by Daniel Cormier and avenged that loss in back-to-back fights to set up the potential rematch.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak with all four wins coming by first-round knockout.

The other fight the UFC is discussing is the rivalry fight between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Although neither fighter posses a UFC title, perhaps “Gamebred” would put the BMF title on the line to allow it to headline the card. It is also a fight that is years in the making and one has to assume the winner would go on to fight for the belt.

For now, the UFC is keeping all options open after Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns is forced to be pushed back a few months. Amanda Nunes defending her featherweight title against Megan Anderson remains on the card.

What fight would you like to see headline UFC 256 with Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns now off?