Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones betting odds released

The betting odds have been released for a potential superfight between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and P4P great Jon Jones.

Adesanya picked up a dominant second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 this past weekend in what was arguably the best performance of his Octagon tenure to date. Soon after the fight was over, Jones took to social media to blast the middleweight kingpin.

“BUT what? You’ve stepped into the ring over 100 times now and you’re still not ready!? You have a youth advantage and like four times the fighting experience. The truth is you’re already my pu**y, you love being undefeated and you’ve seen what’s happened to everyone else. It raises your stock to mention my name, you’re aware of this. You don’t want real confrontation with me, I’m not gonna just stand there and kickbox with you. I’ve been preparing for heavyweights, right around now I would literally tear one of your arms off,” Jones wrote on his Instagram.

With the buzz surrounding a potential Adesanya vs. Jones fight, the oddsmakers have released a betting line for this superfight. Take a look at it below via BestFightOdds.

Jones opened as a -375 betting favorite. That means a $375 bet would win you $100. As for Adesanya, he opened as a +285 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $285.

The betting odds for a potential Adesanya vs. Jones fight were first released last fall, with Jones opening as a -550 betting favorite and Adesanya as a +375 underdog. Those odds have since gone off the board. Clearly, the new set of odds the books have out now show the odds have tightened up a year later. Who knows if this fight will actually happen, but if it does, the line will shift even more.

Who would you bet on at these odds, Israel Adesanya or Jon Jones?