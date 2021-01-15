Jon Jones sends a warning to other fighters ahead of UFC heavyweight debut

Jon Jones has sent a warning to fighters ahead of his heavyweight debut.

Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in the summer as “Bones” made it clear he wanted to move up to heavyweight. He has since been posting photos of him bulking up and waiting for the fight but now he has sent a message to future opponents.

No matter where you’re from, I’m beating your ass this year. — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 14, 2021

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes in February to defend his belt. Before that, he edged out a split decision over Thiago Santos. In his first title defense since reclaiming the belt, he beat Anthony Smith. He also holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Lyoto Machida, and Shogun Rua among countless other legends.

Ahead of his heavyweight debut, he has been linked to Francis Ngannou. However, it now appears he will face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Ngannou 2 sometime this year in what will be a massive fight.

“I’ll be ready for either of them,” Jones said to Bleacher Report. “Both fights are extremely challenging. Stipe, he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time. He has all the stats and records to p rove that. And then Francis is just a freak when it comes to his knockout power, and he’s improving constantly.

“Both fights are gigantic challenges, but that’s what I’m here for in this stage of my career: to go big and see what I’ve got.”

For now, Jon Jones is continuing to train for his long-awaited and highly-anticipated heavyweight debut. However, regardless of who he fights, the former light heavyweight champ makes it clear he will beat anyone they put in front of him.

Do you think Jon Jones can become the UFC’s heavyweight champion? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!