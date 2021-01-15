Michael Chandler reveals “every single one of them in the top-five, besides Conor” turned him down

Michael Chandler had a hard time getting someone to fight him in his UFC debut.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Chandler will finally make the walk to the Octagon for the first time against Dan Hooker. It is a top-10 opponent for the former Bellator lightweight champion, but not a top-five guy he wanted.

“Obviously I wanted to fight, two, three, four, or five before I fought number six,” Michael Chandler said to TSN. “But, beggars can’t be choosers, Dan Hooker was the guy who said yes when everyone else said no. Here we go, January 23 we get a great opportunity, I’m excited about it.”

According to Chandler, he was offered every fighter in the top-five except for Conor McGregor and they all turned him down.

“Every single one of them in the top-five, besides Conor. They all, and rightfully so. These guys have cut their teeth in this organization,” Michael Chandler added. “These guys, everybody in the top-five have fought in the UFC’s lightweight division for five to ten years, these guys have put their time in, their blood, sweat, and tears. I realize I was an outsider, a newcomer, a darkhorse. I realize nobody wanted to really be the first guy who stepped into that Octagon with me, I completely get it.

“Dan Hooker was the guy who said yes and every other one of them said no for their own personal reasons,” Chandler said. “The good thing is I have a fight lined up, we have a contract signed. The biggest card of the year, the co-main event of UFC 257 isn’t a bad way to introduce yourself to the UFC fans.”

Michael Chandler is coming off a first-round KO over Benson Henderson which served as his final fight in Bellator.

