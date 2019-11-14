Jon Jones says his fight with Dominick Reyes is just weeks away

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones claims that he is just weeks away from his next fight.

He also confirmed his opponent.

He made this announcement on Twitter.

“Just a few weeks away from my next fight, can’t wait for you guys to find out when.”

Jones continued, giving fans a clue about his next fight.

“OK, the person I’ll be fighting has something in common with Ryan Bader and Daniel Cormier.”

Last week, he suggested he would be fighting Corey Anderson or Dominick Reyes.

“Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next.”

Following that train of thought, a fan suggested Corey Anderson. Another fan suggested Anthony “Rumble” Johnson as an opponent. Jones was quick to dismiss both suggestions. BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor suggested Jones’ rumoured opponent, Dominick Reyes. Just like Ryan Bader and Daniel Cormier were when they faced the champion, “The Devastator” is currently undefeated.

Jones’ response was very telling:

Reyes is coming off a strong first-round victory against Chris Weidman at UFC Boston on October 19. The No. 4 ranked contender immediately called for a title shot against the reigning champ, but Jones and his management were not interested. They believed that Reyes needed another strong victory under his belt before he could seek the light heavyweight throne. However, Jones seems to have had a change of heart and is on a mission to steal his opponent’s dreams.

“Yeah I was thinking about holding out and playing money games but I said screw it. I’m only young once, I got plenty of money. I’m out after these contenders hearts, I’m out here dream collecting.

“Yeah it does, we can’t count the homeruns of yesterday. I feel most alive when I have a mission.”

Do you think the light heavyweight champion will successfully defend his belt once more against Dominick Reyes? It sounds like a fight announcement is imminent!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/13/2019.