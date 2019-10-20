Jon Jones manager says Dominick Reyes needs another win before title shot

The manager of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes that top contender Dominick Reyes needs another win before he gets a title shot.

Abe Kawa of First Round Management responded to a tweet by his star client Jon Jones referencing a list of the top contenders at 205lbs. Kawa responded by saying he’s not convinced Reyes should get the next light heavyweight title shot.

Here’s what Kawa wrote.

“Reyes is 1-1 in his last 2 i believe. Reyes needs another win first. The W against volkan is ehhhhh most people thought he lost that one.”

Dominick Reyes is a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career following a vicious first-round knockout over Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC Boston. The win improved his UFC record to 6-0 alone, including four of those wins by stoppage. He is one of the top-five ranked light heavyweights on the UFC roster for Jon Jones’ belt.

However, a split decision win over Volkan Oezdemir earlier this year was somewhat controversial as many thought Oezdemir edged out the win in that one. But the judges went with Dominick Reyes by a split nod instead, keeping his unbeaten record intact.

Dominick Reyes called for a fight with Jon Jones after knocking Weidman out and just looking at the list of available contenders, he seems to make sense as the next man in line. But now it’s up to convincing Jones and his management that he’s worthy of the fight. As dominant as Reyes has been in the Octagon so far, he’s still not exactly a big name or a draw. Still, if the UFC presents Reyes as Jon Jones’ next opponent, he just might have to take the fight considering he hasn’t fought since July and needs a fight booked soon.

Do you agree with Abe Kawa that Dominick Reyes needs another win before he gets a title shot, or do you think Reyes is ready for Jon Jones now?