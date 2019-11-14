Jon Jones can’t wait to ”slap” Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones has taken another shot at middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya.

The two UFC champions have been going at each other for weeks now in interviews and on social media. Both have said a fight will happen but “Bones” wants it sooner rather than later.

Yet, Adesanya has said the matchup won’t take place until 2021, this once he defends his belt a few times. That apparently is too long for Jon Jones but he is eagerly anticipating being able to slap the middleweight champ. He also took another dig at Adesanya for liking anime.

No anime conventions on Bones’ calendar, but the Adesanya showdown is circled 📅 (via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/cElxWzChOr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2019

“Man I can’t wait to “eventually” slap this dude, 30 years old claiming to draw energy his favorite cartoon. 2021 please hurry up and get here,” Jones wrote in an Instagram comment.

Jon Jones has not fought since July of this year when he defeated Thiago Santos by split-decision. Before that, he edged out another decision victory over Anthony Smith to defend his belt for the first time since reclaiming it at UFC 232.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off of a TKO win over Robert Whittaker to become the middleweight champion. Before that, he beat Kelvin Gastelum by decision to become the interim middleweight champ. “The Last Stylebender” is undefeated as a pro and becoming one of the biggest stars in the sport.

If a fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya happens, it would be massive. The two are massive draws, despite The Last Stylebender saying no one cares about Jones’ fights. Yet, fans will have to wait until 2021 for this scrap to happen if it ever does. And, it will take place in Las Vegas at the new Raiders stadium.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/13/2019.