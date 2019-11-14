Jon Jones takes a shot at Israel Adesanya’s interview with Joe Rogan

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has taken a shot at Israel Adesanya following his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Adesanya recently completed his ascent to the top of the middleweight division by defeating the previous king Robert Whittaker. Ever since then the jury has been out in regards to what the next step will be for “The Last Stylebender”, with a showdown against Yoel Romero reportedly being right around the corner.

Prior to all of that, though, Jones continues to poke fun at Adesanya as talks continue within the MMA community regarding what could happen if the two champions square off.

Never seen a person carry a conversation by themselves like that before, impressive Joe Rogan. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 14, 2019

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Jones also had the following to say:

“Saw a video on Worldstar just now and was like wft? It was literally like Joe was talking to himself, the kid has no depth”.

This certainly plays into the idea that Jones wants to try and secure a fight with Adesanya now as opposed to sometime down the road, with the middleweight himself comparing it to when Floyd Mayweather fought Canelo Alvarez prior to the Mexican star entering his prime.

Jon Jones has always been the sort of champion that is willing to take on all comers, but at this moment in time, it certainly appears as if he’s slightly taking his eye off the ball with Dominick Reyes. That’s a very real and present threat, and overlooking Reyes could be a huge mistake.

Adesanya’s star is still rising and with both men wanting to get the most out of their careers in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, we can’t imagine they’re going to pull the trigger on this until both men have a bit more momentum.

There’s certainly a risk factor that comes with that, but such is the nature of combat sports.

