Breaking! Jon Jones agrees to fight undefeated contender Dominick Reyes

Earlier this week UFC President Dana White said he liked the idea of Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes next.

While ‘Bones’ was initially against the idea, the UFC light heavyweight champion had a change of heart this evening and announced that he does in fact fight want Reyes next.

Jones took to Twitter where he explained that after watching footage of both Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes with his coaches, the team has determined Reyes to be the more dangerous foe.

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next 🦁 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

Jon Jones continued by taking a shot at last weekend’s UFC 244 winner Corey Anderson.

Cory moves when I say move https://t.co/bRAU9SjZfN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

Jones was most recently seen in action in the headliner of July’s UFC 239 pay-per-view event, where he defeated dangerous knockout artist Thiago Santos by split decision to retain his light heavyweight title.

Prior to defeating Santos, Jon Jones (25-1 MMA) was coming off victories over Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson respectively.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes improved his professional record to a perfect 12-0 at last month’s UFC event in Boston, defeating former middleweight kingpin Chris Weidman by first round knockout.

Since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2017, Reyes has gone 6-0 with four finishes to his credit.

The UFC has yet to make the Jones vs. Reyes title fight official. With that said, it is expected that the contest will take place in early 2020.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 6, 2019