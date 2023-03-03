Jon Jones reveals his “No. 1 dream opponent” ahead of Saturday’s UFC 285 event: “Financially, that would have been massive”

UFC star Jon Jones has revealed who his number one dream opponent would be in his mixed martial arts career.

Throughout the course of his time at the top of MMA, Jon Jones has faced some of the very best in the sport. From Daniel Cormier to Shogun Rua and beyond, his list of fallen foes is pretty impressive.

Of course, there are still many wondering what would’ve happened if he took on a few other famous faces.

This Saturday night, ‘Bones’ will move up to heavyweight in order to battle Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285. If he wins, he’ll capture the UFC heavyweight championship. It’s a division that Jon has been thinking about competing in for quite some time now.

During a recent interview, Jones was asked who his dream opponent is.

“I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool,” Jones said. “Brock isn’t the most technical guy, but he has a massive fan base, he’s a lot bigger than me, and it would have been one of those really cool David and Goliath kind of situations. It would have been really cool for cross-sport promoting, and I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team. Financially, that would have been massive.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Jones wanted Lesnar

If we cast our minds back to UFC 214, Jon Jones had just beaten Daniel Cormier for the second time.

After doing so, he got on the mic and called out Brock Lesnar for a heavyweight bout. At that point, Lesnar hadn’t fought since a year earlier when he returned and defeated Mark Hunt.

What do you think would’ve happened if Jon Jones had faced off against Brock Lesnar at heavyweight? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!