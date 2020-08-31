Jon Jones sends message to former UFC heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar: “I’ll beatcho ass too”

Jon Jones appears to be interested in fighting former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar has been linked to many UFC return fights including Jones and Daniel Cormier. Yet, they never came to fruition and instead, he stayed in WWE. Now, however, it has been reported that Lesnar is now a free agent and could make a return to MMA.

With the news that Lesnar is free to go back to the UFC, Jon Jones hopes the promotion signs him so he can welcome back to the Octagon.

“Brock I’ll beatcho ass too,” Jon Jones wrote.

Jones recently vacated his light heavyweight title with his eye set on the heavyweight division. Originally, he had called out Francis Ngannou but turned his attention to Stipe Miocic and now appears to be fine with Brock Lesnar.

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes in February to defend his belt. Before that, he edged out a split decision over Thiago Santos and in his first title defense since reclaiming the belt beat Anthony Smith by decision.

Brock Lesnar has not competed in the UFC since UFC 200 in July of 2016. There, he originally beat Mark Hunt by decision but it was overturned to a no-contest after the WWE star failed a drug test.

Lesnar is currently 5-3 with one no-contest in MMA. He won the UFC belt in just his fourth pro fight as he beat Randy Couture by knockout. He would go on to defend the strap two times with wins over Frank Mir and Shane Carwin.

There is no question a Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar fight is one of the biggest the UFC could do. Lesnar has been a massive pay-per-view star just like Jones. So, to put them fighting together atop a card would garner the attention of the world.

The fight also makes sense if the UFC decides to book Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2. Whether or not Brock Lesnar even wants to sign with the UFC or if the promotion has an interest in him is also uncertain.

Would you want to see Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar?