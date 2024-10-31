Jon Jones recalls thinking UFC fighter had his number during title defense: “He was giving me a true f***ing run for my money”

By Fernando Quiles - October 31, 2024

Jon Jones has revealed the one fighter who made him question if he met his match.

Jon Jones

Jones has been mostly dominant throughout his pro MMA career. There are some exceptions, however. Back in 2013, he scored “Fight of the Year” honors for his five-round war with Alexander Gustafsson. While “Bones” won the fight via unanimous decision, it was the most damage he had ever taken in his career.

There is one other fighter who nearly had Jones’ number on fight night.

RELATED: DARREN TILL GOES ON WILD TIRADE OVER JON JONES VS. FRANCIS NGANNOU NOT BEING BOOKED: “JUST MAKE THE F****** FIGHT”

Jon Jones Says Dominick Reyes Nearly Had His Number

In early 2020 before the start of the pandemic era, Jon Jones put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake against Dominick Reyes. Going into the bout, Reyes was undefeated. “The Devastator” went after Jones early in the fight and had him on his backfoot. Before making the proper adjustments to win the fight via unanimous decision, Jones wondered if he had met his match.

Jones recalled the fight during his appearance on the Overdogs Podcast last year (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I was fighting Dominick Reyes, and it was in round one; he hit me with a spinning back-kick to the face, and he punched me in the stomach, and I hit the floor ― technically a knockdown.

“He was giving me a true f***ing run for my money. He was the only person to do that to me outside of Alexander Gustafsson. I remember thinking to myself, ‘F**k, you may have met your match Jon, you’ve had a great career, just don’t let him knock you out, let the kid have it’. It’s a decision to give up on yourself. Then another voice, as clear as the first, said, ‘F**k that’.”

Jones is set to put his heavyweight title on the line against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden. It could be the last fight of Jones’ pro MMA career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

dominick reyes Jon Jones UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Sean OMalley UFC

Sean O'Malley still gives Ilia Topuria problems in UFC fight, says coach Tim Welch

Fernando Quiles - October 31, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman unsure if Khamzat Chimaev can finish Dricus du Plessis: "There's a reason Dricus is the champ"

Fernando Quiles - October 31, 2024

Kamaru Usman is on the fence about whether or not Khamzat Chimaev can finish Dricus du Plessis.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler reveals he's "willing to die" ahead of UFC 309 return

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has revealed that he’s willing to die ahead of his big return at UFC 309 in New York City next month.

Belal Muhammad
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad confirms he is out of UFC 310 title fight vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has confirmed he is out of his UFC 310 main event against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno opens up on struggles that led to layoff: "Maybe I’m a p***y"

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2024

Brandon Moreno has opened up on his mental struggles that led to his eight-month layoff.

Justin Gaethje

WATCH | Justin Gaethje gets dropped by body shot from coach in training

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2024
Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page teases potential middleweight move to face rising UFC star

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page is willing to move up to 185lbs to face one of the division’s fastest-rising stars inside the Octagon.

Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas hopes to steal title shot from Manon Fiorot with UFC Edmonton victory: "No doubt that I could be next"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is back on the hunt for gold.

Mike Malott
UFC

Mike Malott not focused on becoming the face of Canadian MMA ahead of UFC Edmonton return: "I'm doing this for me"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Mike Malott is focused on himself ahead of his return to the cage.

Daniel Cormier, Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Daniel Cormier reacts to Derrick Lewis calling him a "Piece of s***" in UFC Edmonton media day rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis isn’t happy with Daniel Cormier after previously imploring him to retire following a recent dominant loss.