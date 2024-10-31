Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for interim title fight at UFC 310 after Belal Muhammad pulls out, Ian Machado Garry shows interest

Shavkat Rakhmonov still wants to fight on December 7 at UFC 310.

Rakhmonov was supposed to headline the pay-per-view card against Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. Unfortnately, on Thursday, it was revealed that Muhammad was forced to withdraw from the bout.

Following the news that Muhammad was out of the fight, Rakhmonov took to social media to say he wants to fight for an interim title on that card.

Wishing Belal a quick recovery. We’ll meet when you’re back at 100%. For now, I’m ready to take on any contender for the interim title at #UFC310 — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) October 31, 2024

An interim title fight does make, especially if Belal Muhammad is out long-term. However, who Shavkat Rakhmonov would fight is uncertain. But, after the news of Muhammad’s injury, Ian Machado Garry took to social media to show interest in the fight by simply sharing a clip of him calling out Rakhmonov in the past.

“There’s some big names, there’s some cool matchups. Shavkat, 18-0 undefeated, I’d love to get my hands on him,” Garry said in the clip posted. “I’ve trained with him, I have nothing but respect for the guy, but I want to be the first guy to take his 0 and I know I can do it. That fight excites me so much, I have nothing but respect for the dude, it’s purely out of I don’t want anyone else to beat him before me. He’s 18-0, I’m 15-0, let’s go out there and put on show and see who’s really better.”

A fight between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry for the interim title does make a lot of sense. Both are undefeated and worthy of a title fight, but whether or not it happens is uncertain.