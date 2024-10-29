Darren Till goes on wild tirade over Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou not being booked: “Just make the f****** fight”

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2024

Darren Till is not happy that Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou hasn’t materialized.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285

A showdown between “Bones” and “The Predator” has been discussed for years. The best chance of that happening was under the UFC banner when Ngannou was the heavyweight champion. Ngannou and the UFC parted ways after failing to come to terms on a new deal.

Ngannou has since moved on to have two lucrative boxing matches and he competes in PFL MMA. This makes Jones vs. Ngannou a pipedream at this stage.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU ISSUES COLD RESPONSE TO “BULLY” DANA WHITE’S LATEST ATTACKS

Darren Till Goes Off on Dana White for Not Booking Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Darren Till went into a tirade about the fact that Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou hasn’t come to fruition (via Bloody Elbow).

“As much as I love Dana White, there’s one thing that just p***ed me off―just make the f***ing fight with Francis Ngannou [and Jon Jones]. We don’t care that you don’t like Francis and Francis doesn’t like you. Guess what? Wow, we don’t care. No one is a***d. Let’s just watch Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones and let them all fight and we’ll say, ‘Right, he’s the best right now.’

“We don’t care that, ‘Ooh, he said something mean to me once’. We’re not a***d, who cares? I don’t care; why do you care? UFC has always been the best because they make the best fights.”

Jones has admitted that he could retire after his UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic in New York City. Dana White has publicly expressed hope that if Jones defeats Miocic that he’ll stick around to fight interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall. Time will tell if that fight ever gets made.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Darren Till Francis Ngannou Jon Jones

Related

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024
Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

REPORT | Francis Ngannou's PFL debut did abysmally low numbers on pay-per-view

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

According to a recent report, Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut earlier this month didn’t do great on pay-per-view.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Dana White goes after Francis Ngannou once again

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024

UFC president Dana White has gone after PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou once again as their war of words continues.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou issues cold response to "Bully" Dana White's latest attacks

Curtis Calhoun - October 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou responded to UFC CEO Dana White’s latest claims and accusations regarding the rocky end to his promotional tenure.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou admits he wasn't sure if he'd ever fight again after losing his son

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has admitted that he wasn’t sure he’d ever fight again after the death of his son.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

Dana White reveals conversation with Mark Zuckerberg over UFC rankings

Harry Kettle - October 25, 2024
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dana White reveals he'll "absolutely" approve Islam Makhachev welterweight title shot with win over Arman Tsarukyan

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

UFC President Dana White has co-signed on Islam Makhachev’s future welterweight move.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

VIDEO | Dana White shockingly signs 9-0 fighter who asked for a contract at UFC 308 press conference

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

It appears that Dana White was in a generous mood at today’s UFC 308 press conference.

Dana White, Donn Davis
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dana White rips PFL's Donn Davis over latest event comparisons: "Talks a lot, but says nothing!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White quickly responded to PFL founder Donn Davis’s latest claims, comparing the two top MMA organizations.

Dana White and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Dana White takes aim at Francis Ngannou, claims the UFC nearly cut 'The Predator' after loss to Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued to take aim at Francis Ngannou.