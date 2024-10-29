Darren Till goes on wild tirade over Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou not being booked: “Just make the f****** fight”

Darren Till Goes Off on Dana White for Not Booking Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Darren Till went into a tirade about the fact that Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou hasn’t come to fruition (via Bloody Elbow).

“As much as I love Dana White, there’s one thing that just p***ed me off―just make the f***ing fight with Francis Ngannou [and Jon Jones]. We don’t care that you don’t like Francis and Francis doesn’t like you. Guess what? Wow, we don’t care. No one is a***d. Let’s just watch Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall, Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones and let them all fight and we’ll say, ‘Right, he’s the best right now.’

“We don’t care that, ‘Ooh, he said something mean to me once’. We’re not a***d, who cares? I don’t care; why do you care? UFC has always been the best because they make the best fights.”

Jones has admitted that he could retire after his UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic in New York City. Dana White has publicly expressed hope that if Jones defeats Miocic that he’ll stick around to fight interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall. Time will tell if that fight ever gets made.