Sean O’Malley still gives Ilia Topuria problems in UFC fight, says coach Tim Welch
Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has full belief in his fighter to give Ilia Topuria some issues if they ever fight.
O’Malley may have lost the UFC Bantamweight Championship to Merab Dvalishvili back in September, but Welch believes a future clash with Topuria remains possible. Obviously, the “Suga” show will need to focus on regaining the 135-pound gold before looking at the featherweight king.
Still, Welch doesn’t lack confidence in his former champion, even though he recognizes the dangers “El Matador” presents.
Sean O’Malley vs. Ilia Topuria? Tim Welch Thinks “Suga” Poses Issues
Tim Welch spoke to the folks over on Submission Radio. On the show, the coach shared his belief that Sean O’Malley could be a problem for Ilia Topuria if they collide inside the Octagon (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I don’t think it’s past,” Welch told Submission Radio. “I mean, you never know what’s going to happen in the UFC. It’s not impossible that Volkanovski goes out there and beats Ilia Topuria. I mean, that’s possible. So, you never know, and I do think stylistically, Sean could give Ilia problems. He really could, but Ilia Topuria is a very, very scary fight.
“That’s not a fight you go in there and be like, ‘Oh yeah, man, we’re going to go out,’ – it’s like, you make one mistake with Ilia Topuria, and you’re going to be lights out, looking up at the ceiling or whatever. But that’s a scary, scary fight. But I do believe that Sean, with his range and with his speed and with just his overall skill set, he could give Ilia problems. I do believe that.”
O’Malley is recovering from surgery following UFC 306. Many are wondering if the door has been open for an immediate rematch with Dvalishvili given timing issues with Umar Nurmagomedov due to Ramadan. UFC CEO Dana White has said that he feels Umar is next, but Welch argues that O’Malley could still get the next bantamweight title fight.
