Jon Jones reacts to No. 2 pound-for-pound ranking following win at UFC 309

You won’t catch Jon Jones complaining about his new spot in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings — but Dana White is another story.

Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion, was back in action in the main event of UFC 309 last Saturday in New York City. He entered the Octagon with a reputation as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters competing today — even at 37 years old. He ultimately cemented that reputation with a dominant, third-round TKO win over former heavyweight king Stipe Miocic.

A few days after the card, the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings were updated, and Jones made a slight jump from No. 3 to No. 2, displacing reigning light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, and settling just behind the No. 1-ranked Islam Makhachev.

While Jones hasn’t always taken well to suggestions that he isn’t the greatest fighter alive at any given moment, he seems pretty pleased with his No. 2 spot, given his age.

Being ranked number 2 pound per pound at 37 years old, I’m happy with that. ☀️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2024

“Being ranked number 2 pound per pound at 37 years old, I’m happy with that,” the heavyweight champ wrote on X.

While Jon Jones seemingly has no issue with his spot in the UFC rankings, the promotion’s CEO Dana White isn’t taking the situation as well.

White, who has made it clear he considers Jones the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter competing today, has recently taken umbrage with the promotion’s rankings, which are determined by panel of media members.

The latest update caused another outburst from the UFC boss, who threatened to scrap the rankings panel, and replace them with AI rankings with the help of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“I have to get rid of these CLOWNS!!” White wrote in his Instagram story. “Zuck, let’s get this AI deal done ASAP!!!!!”

Jones’ victory over Miocic brought him to 2-0 as a heavyweight, after claiming the vacant belt with a quick submission of Ciryl Gane in his debut in the division last year.

The widespread hope is that he will defend his belt against interim champ Tom Aspinall next.