Jon Jones reacts to No. 2 pound-for-pound ranking following win at UFC 309

By BJ Penn Staff - November 19, 2024

You won’t catch Jon Jones complaining about his new spot in the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings — but Dana White is another story.

Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC

Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion, was back in action in the main event of UFC 309 last Saturday in New York City. He entered the Octagon with a reputation as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters competing today — even at 37 years old. He ultimately cemented that reputation with a dominant, third-round TKO win over former heavyweight king Stipe Miocic.

A few days after the card, the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings were updated, and Jones made a slight jump from No. 3 to No. 2, displacing reigning light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, and settling just behind the No. 1-ranked Islam Makhachev.

While Jones hasn’t always taken well to suggestions that he isn’t the greatest fighter alive at any given moment, he seems pretty pleased with his No. 2 spot, given his age.

“Being ranked number 2 pound per pound at 37 years old, I’m happy with that,” the heavyweight champ wrote on X.

While Jon Jones seemingly has no issue with his spot in the UFC rankings, the promotion’s CEO Dana White isn’t taking the situation as well.

White, who has made it clear he considers Jones the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter competing today, has recently taken umbrage with the promotion’s rankings, which are determined by panel of media members.

The latest update caused another outburst from the UFC boss, who threatened to scrap the rankings panel, and replace them with AI rankings with the help of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“I have to get rid of these CLOWNS!!” White wrote in his Instagram story. “Zuck, let’s get this AI deal done ASAP!!!!!”

Jones’ victory over Miocic brought him to 2-0 as a heavyweight, after claiming the vacant belt with a quick submission of Ciryl Gane in his debut in the division last year.

The widespread hope is that he will defend his belt against interim champ Tom Aspinall next.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Conor McGregor Tom Aspinall

Conor McGregor criticizes "woeful" Tom Aspinall sparring footage in message to Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2024
Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Demetrious Johnson explains how Tom Aspinall can give Jon Jones issues in title fight: 'I feel comfortable saying that'

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2024

Demetrious Johnson believes Tom Aspinall has the physical traits to dethrone Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals key disadvantage for Jon Jones in potential title unification fight: 'That’s something that keeps him up at night'

Fernando Quiles - November 19, 2024

Tom Aspinall believes there’s a clear disadvantage for Jon Jones if the two eventually collide inside the Octagon.

Jon Jones, UFC 309
Jon Jones

What's next for the stars of UFC 309?

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024

The UFC was in New York City, New York for a solid UFC 309 card.

Daniel Cormier, Bo Nickal
Daniel Cormier

Bo Nickal voices disappointment at Daniel Cormier's UFC 309 commentary

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

UFC star Bo Nickal has voiced his disappointment at Daniel Cormier’s commentary during his fight at UFC 309 last weekend.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling reacts after his fight with Movsar Evloev is bumped to the UFC 310 prelims in favor of Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reacts to “mad little fellow” Michael Chandler’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on rival Michael Chandler’s defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last weekend.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic issues heartfelt statement following retirement at UFC 309: "It was a honor to go to war"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic issued a heartfelt retirement statement following UFC 309.

Dominick Cruz, Ali Abdelaziz
UFC

Dominick Cruz unloads on "work mule" Ali Abdelaziz: "That’s what makes you weak"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Dominick Cruz has taken aim at MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal
Darren Till

Darren Till unloads on Bo Nickal after UFC 309: "Be more humble ya ginger tool cos ur shit"

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Darren Till took aim at Bo Nickal after his UFC 309 win over Paul Craig.