Jon Jones reacts to Joshua Fabia – Diego Sanchez training footage: “As a person that used to know Diego, this is the last thing he needs”

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is the latest fighter to weigh in on the bizarre training practices between Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia.

Yesterday evening a video surfaced online showing Fabia and Sanchez engaging in some very strange training practices (see that here). The wild footage quickly went viral and eventually made it’s way past Diego’s former teammate Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ and ‘The Nightmare’ of course used to train together at the JacksonWink gym in Albuquerque, this before Diego took on the tutelage of Joshua Fabia.

Having known Sanchez for years, Jon Jones found the footage to be very disturbing.

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1391087072849457153

“I am without words, really disgusted. As a person that used to know Diego, this is the last thing he needs.” – Jones wrote on Twitter.

Diego Sanchez was of course released by the UFC last week, this after his coach and manager Joshua Fabia got into an altercation with promotional officials.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger has recently expressed concerns for his life, suggesting that Dana White and company may attempt to kill him.

As for Jon Jones, the pound-for-pound great is also currently at odds with the UFC. ‘Bones’ was expected to face the winner of UFC 260’s Ngannou vs. Miocic rematch, however negotiations for a fight with ‘The Predator’ quickly went south.

With that said, Jones has recently parted ways with his former management team, so there is hope that a deal can soon be reached with Dana White and company.

In addition to Jon Jones, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor also sent a message to Diego Sanchez urging him to parts ways with Joshua Fabia.

“This is just madness! I’ll break this things nose in half. This not the move Diego, my bro. I been with ye the whole way, and still am. But this is not on. It was unfair treatment by commentary and fans on your last performance imo, for sure. But not on this guy, 0-0. Ditch.”

What do you think of the recent comments from Diego Sanchez’s former teammate Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!