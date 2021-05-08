Conor McGregor sends a message to “bro” Diego Sanchez following his UFC release: “This is just madness”

Conor McGregor decided to send Diego Sanchez a message after witnessing bizarre footage of the former TUF 1 winner training with Joshua Fabia.

Early this evening a video surfaced online showing Fabia and Sanchez engaging in some very strange training practices (see that here). The wild footage quickly went viral and eventually made it’s way past former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The Irish standout, who was previously linked to a bout with Diego Sanchez, could not help but comment on the situation. ‘Notorious’ took to social media where he shared the following advice for the veteran fighter.

“This is just madness! I’ll break this things nose in half. This not the move Diego, my bro. I been with ye the whole way, and still am. But this is not on. It was unfair treatment by commentary and fans on your last performance imo, for sure. But not on this guy, 0-0. Ditch.” – McGregor posted and then deleted on Twitter.

Diego Sanchez was of course released by the UFC last week, this after his coach and manager Joshua Fabia got into an altercation with promotional officials.

Conor McGregor would share a second tweet, which was also later deleted, where he acknowledged that the use of body hardening techniques can be beneficial, just not while hanging upside down.

“I’m actually on the side of body hardening work also. Work the body etc. But doing it hanging upside down, and getting the dome of the head struck repeatedly, while covering vision, is preposterous! Grab this guy by the ears and head butt him at his front door first thing.”

Conor McGregor is slated to make his return to the Octagon on July 10 at UFC 264 for a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

What do you think of McGregor’s advice to Sanchez?