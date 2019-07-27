Jon Jones reacts after being confronted by ‘coward’ Corey Anderson

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was confronted by Corey Anderson earlier today during an autograph signing in New Jersey.

Anderson along with some of his friends decided to crash Jones’ meet and greet, a move that did not sit well with ‘Bones’.

After some verbal exchanges turned ugly, security stepped in to keep the situation from escalating any further (see that here).

Shortly after the incident, Corey Anderson, who has been clamoring for a title fight with Jon Jones, took to Twitter where he claimed to be the victim in today’s altercation.

“I just came to say “Hi”… Jon Jones comes to my town I want to give him a nice warm welcome. But noooo, he got emotional that I know his manager. I’m the victim! And then he insulted my coach @DanteRiveraMMA….#ufc #fightme”. Anderson wrote on social media.

Jon Jones would later follow suit, sending out the following messages regarding today’s now infamous incident in New Jersey.

Attention, it worked. Looked like a clown getting booed in his hometown though. Bones-1 Corny Anderson-0. Haters man, keeping me on my toes https://t.co/le0igeIKde — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 27, 2019

Jon Jones continued:

Will somebody tell his coach he’s not either 😩 https://t.co/PweMMILpCj — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 27, 2019

When Jon Jones was asked if he now plans on fighting Corey Anderson next he replied with the following.

Let’s see what the @UFC wants to do https://t.co/eUdKnVkdyE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 27, 2019

Jones then shed some details about today’s altercation with ‘Beastin 25/8’.

When I confronted him for coming to stir up trouble, his response was “I didn’t even say anything”🤷🏾‍♂️ he was such a freaking coward, his coach had bigger balls. https://t.co/vhkD4S0o3h — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 27, 2019

Do you think the UFC should book Corey Anderson to be the next man to challenge Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 27, 2019