Conor McGregor rips referee for officiating at UFC 240 and then absolutely blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former two division champion Conor McGregor may not be competing at tonight’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton, but he is definitely watching.

McGregor, who has not stepped foot inside the cage since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, has been going off on Twitter over the past hour.

The Irish superstar initially took aim at referee Marc Goddard, who he has had issues with in the past, posting the following message.

You check on the fighter that was illegally kneed to the head on the ground. Not get into a game of trying to prove the knee was legal with the fighter who committed the assault. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

“You check on the fighter that was illegally kneed to the head on the ground. Not get into a game of trying to prove the knee was legal with the fighter who committed the assault.” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

‘Mystic Mac’ would then sway his attention towards bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Herb should have checked on Khabibs eyeball after I kneed it full wack from bottom as well. I used the mount defense leg as a spring board right into the eye socket. But I was to crafty with it and got away Scotty.

I call it the big poppa pump into the eyeball. And your brothers — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

“Herb should have checked on Khabib’s eyeball after I kneed it full wack from bottom as well. I used the mount defense leg as a spring board right into the eye socket. But I was to crafty with it and got away Scotty. I call it the big poppa pump into the eyeball. And your brothers.”

Conor McGregor did not stop there..

Herb my man he’s tryna sniff my jock strap here it’s fucking round 1. Stand this shit up.

Pussy fighter. Panic panic.

We all saw you panic shit yourself on the back of that bus.

Riddled in panic.

I might actually be the Riddler instead. pic.twitter.com/6jmNg6sR4F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

“Herb my man he’s tryna sniff my jock strap here it’s fucking round 1. Stand this shit up. Pussy fighter. Panic panic. We all saw you panic shit yourself on the back of that bus. Riddled in panic. I might actually be the Riddler instead.”

Conor McGregor has been trying to score a rematch with Khabib ever since losing to ‘The Eagle’ at UFC 229 this past October in Las Vegas.

What do you think of McGregor’s recent comments towards Marc Goddard and Khabib Nurmagomedov