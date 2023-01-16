Jon Jones doesn’t plan on talking trash to Ciryl Gane in the build to UFC 285 clash: “I’m past the point of talking sh*t”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones feels he’s beyond the trash talk at this point.

‘Bones’ has been out of action since a controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following the win, Jones relinquished his light-heavyweight championship. The goal was for the former titleholder to move to heavyweight, likely for a date with Francis Ngannou.

While that was the plan well over two years ago, a lot can change in that time. Jones has cultivated mass for the weight change, as he didn’t want to feel small as a heavyweight. Meanwhile, Ngannou has been embroiled in talks with the UFC, having fought out his contract last year following a win over Ciryl Gane.

Sadly, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, and ‘The Predator’ was released from the UFC, and stripped of his heavyweight title last week. However, it’s not all bad news, as the championship isn’t expected to be vacant for long.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane would face off at UFC 285 in March for the heavyweight championship. While the announcement excited fans, it wasn’t a huge surprise. The fight announcement was previously leaked by T-Mobile Arena.

Furthermore, ‘Bon Gamin’ previously called out the former light-heavyweight champion for a March date. To his credit, Jones, who has had many a feud over Twitter in the past, didn’t respond. Thanks to a recent video posted by Henry Cejudo, we know now why.

During the video, ‘Triple C’ told Jon Jones not to respond to the trash-talk. As one of the greatest fighters of all time, the latter agreed. He didn’t really need to respond to Gane, as he believes he’s past talking trash at this stage in his career.

“Let them talk, you know what I’m saying? He knows the fight’s gonna happen. Let him send that tweet,” Cejudo said. (h/t MMA News)

Jones responded, “Yeah, I didn’t send sh*t to him. I’m past the point of talking sh*t.”

What do you make of Jon Jones’s return? Do you think he’ll defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!