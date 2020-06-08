Jon Jones lists demands after getting “ripped off” by UFC for years

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones feels that the promotion has ripped him off by underpaying him throughout his career, and is demanding better treatment going forward.

On Monday afternoon, Jones took to Twitter, where he unleashed an impassioned rant about the way the UFC has treated him.

He claimed that the promotion has been grossly underpaying him, despite making huge profits off his fights. He also demanded fair treatment going forward, and urged young fighters to treat his career as a cautionary tale.

“Do you not listen to Dana?” Jones began, responding to a fan. “Almost every interview he mentions how the UFC are breaking new records and are at an all-time high. Dana mentioned I want [Deontay] Wilder money, meanwhile over the entirety of my career I haven’t even made a quarter of that.

“When I was in my prime, the UFC‘s way of not paying me was telling me I wasn’t a star,” Jones added. “Had me grateful for a new car meanwhile making tens of millions without my knowing. Impressed a young kid with a Bentley to fight Lyoto Machida while they collected millions.

“I’m not even asking for backpay for ripping me off throughout my entire 20s,” Jones continued. “Just wanted to be treated fair moving forward.Advice while you Young fighters, if you’re hot right now. Get paid. As much as the UFC is building your brand, you are building their’s. If you think your biggest paydays will come after being with the company for a while. You are wrong. I fought mega fight after mega fight throughout my early 20s for under 2million a fight. Who knows what I’m actually owed, makes me feel like a fool even thinking about it.”

