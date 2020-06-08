Henry Cejudo admits he would end retirement for fight with “overgrown midget”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo says he would consider ending his retirement to fight UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo, who previously ruled over the UFC flyweight and bantamweight divisions, retired back in May, moments after he defeated Dominick Cruz via TKO to defend his bantamweight belt.

Speaking to TMZ this week, Cejudo conceded that he would end his retirement for the opportunity to challenge the featherweight champ Volkanovski for a third belt. If he succeeded in this fight, he’d be the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in three divisions.

Cejudo also reiterated he’d be willing to return to competition for a boxing match with Ryan Garcia.

“I’ve done everything in MMA,” Cejudo said (via MMA Fighting). “I’m satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning. That’s against other than Ryan Garcia, that would be Alexander Volkanovski, that overgrown midget.

“I would love to make him bend the knee. He’s already halfway there.”

Cejudo went on to explain why the idea of capturing a third title is so appealing to him. It’s all about making history.

“I want a third title because I want to be different,” Cejudo said. “There’s a lot of champ-champs. Obviously, there’s only one ‘Triple C.’ There’s only one Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champion of the world but it’s just to cement it and go in the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.”

Prior to his victory over Cruz, Cejudo picked up wins in title fights with Marlon Moraes, TJ Dillashaw, and Demetrious Johnson—easily one of the best runs in MMA history in terms of level of competition.

Would you be interested in seeing Henry Cejudo challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight strap?