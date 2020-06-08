Jon Jones explains appeal of fighting for a different promotion

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in leaving the UFC in favor of another fight promotion.

While Jones isn’t sure if he’d make more or less money outside the UFC, he is certain he could find “total support” in a different promotion—something he says he lacks in the UFC.

Jones discussed the possibility of leaving the UFC in favor of another promotion on Twitter on Monday.

If the UFC let me out of my contract. I have no doubt that a different promoter will pick me up. Maybe I won’t get paid the same maybe I’d get paid more. One thing I would have is total support. A boss behind me who actually promotes me https://t.co/4s7jRoupVq — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

“If the UFC let me out of my contract,” Jones wrote. “I have no doubt that a different promoter will pick me up. Maybe I won’t get paid the same maybe I’d get paid more. One thing I would have is total support. A boss behind me who actually promotes me.”

In a followup Tweet, Jones elaborated on the fact the UFC is not willing to pay him what he wants, despite everything he’s given to the sport.

Everything was good until I asked for a piece of the pie.. ufc totally comfortable with me taking concussions for over a decade but asking for generational wealth. Get the fuck out of here. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

“Everything was good until I asked for a piece of the pie,” Jones wrote.”UFC totally comfortable with me taking concussions for over a decade but asking for generational wealth. Get the fuck out of here.”

Jones has been publicly butting heads with the UFC and its president Dana White over the last few weeks. The issues began when the light heavyweight champion began teasing the idea of a potential heavyweight super fight with ferocious knockout artist Francis Ngannou, who reciprocated that interest. While both men wanted the fight, negotiations quickly fizzled. Jones made no secret of the fact that the stalled negotiations were due to the UFC not being willing to pay him what he’s worth.

Jones is not the only fighter to express disappointment with the UFC pay structure of late. Top UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is fighting a similar battle with the promotion, while former two-division champ Henry Cejudo also recently retired because he didn’t believe there were any worthwhile opportunities left for him in the promotion.

What do you think of this comment from Jon Jones?