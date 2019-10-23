Jon Jones issues controversial response to Tony Ferguson’s callout

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to Tony Ferguson’s callout in controversial fashion.

Earlier today, the streaking lightweight contender took to Twitter where he seemingly challenged the promotions reigning 205-pound kingpin.

Lot Of Shit Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again 🌱 Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath pic.twitter.com/VaGUrm25OX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2019

“Lot Of Shit Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again 🌱 Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath”

When Jon Jones caught wind of the Tweet he responded with the following jab at Tony Ferguson that is sure to spark some controversy.

“Wait, when did this beef start!? I thought we were cool!! You over there feeling suicidal Tony?” – Jones responded (this Tweet was later deleted).

The former UFC interim lightweight champion, Ferguson, has battled some mental health issues in the past (see more on that here), and so Jones’ comments may come off as offensive to many people.

Jon Jones was admittedly confused by Ferguson’s callout, following up his previous tweet with the following information.

Lol no, that’s why this is all really confusing to me. Last time I spoke to Tony we were texting each other about possibly training sometime. It’s probably just a publicity stunt. https://t.co/H8cenwDXfg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Lol no, that’s why this is all really confusing to me. Last time I spoke to Tony we were texting each other about possibly training sometime. It’s probably just a publicity stunt.”

Lol I remember. I just laugh at most shit these days. Literally nothing surprises me anymore https://t.co/bIVM5YuhU9 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

UPDATE: Jon Jones has since issued an apology for his comments.

Definitely should’ve used a better choice of words, deleted that last tweet. My fault, I’m sorry guys — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

“Definitely should’ve used a better choice of words, deleted that last tweet. My fault, I’m sorry guys.”

Neither Jones or Ferguson have a fight booked at this time.

It is expected that ‘El Cucuy’ will be the next man to challenge undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As for Jon Jones, the UFC’s lightweight kingpin is currently weighing his options. ‘Bones’ has even flirted with the idea of moving up to heavyweight to challenge the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier trilogy.

What do you think of Jon Jones response to Tony Ferguson? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 22, 2019