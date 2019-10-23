Bellator 232 | Pro fighters make their picks for Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima

In the main event of Bellator 232, the welterweight title is on the line, as well as the welterweight grand prix title. The champion, Rory MacDonald rematches Douglas Lima in a very interesting bout. Heading into the scrap, the champion is a +130 underdog while the challenger is a -160 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority are leaning to hearing ‘And New’ but they all agree it is a very close fight.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think Douglas Lima gets it. He is riding high after being the first person to knock out Michael Page. He has grown a lot as a martial artist, and I don’t think MacDonald can take as much damage as he used to so I think Lima can connect and end the fight.

Patrick Mix, Bellator bantamweight: That is a very tough fight. Douglas Lima will get the low kicks off and hurt Rory MacDonald and will take that fight all day. But, MacDonald has that wrestling which will make it interesting, but I got Lima.

Javy Ayala, Bellator heavyweight: I think Douglas Lima can get it. He is a beast, I’m excited to watch it. I just think MacDonald’s last fights are worrying.

Kyle Bochniak, UFC featherweight: I think MacDonald, he is just going to control that range and bloodies Lima up and gets the TKO.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: I think Douglas Lima. Rory MacDonald has spoke about how he has lost that killer instinct and is fighting differently. Lima is the hungrier fighter and the guy is going to go for it and will take it.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC lightweight: I want Rory MacDonald. Lima put it on him last time, it could have gone either way. I expect it to be much of the same but Rory to win once again.

***

Fighters picking Rory MacDonald: Kyle Bochniak, Jonathan Pearce

Fighters picking Douglas Lima: Eryk Anders, Patrick Mix, Javy Ayala, Sean Woodson

Who do you think will win the fight between Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.