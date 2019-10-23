Conor McGregor claims he “signed off on the design” of BMF Belt

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor claims that he has “signed off on the design” of the promotions new BMF belt.

That title will be awarded to the winner of next month’s UFC 244 headliner which features welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Speaking at a sponsor’s event Tuesday in Kyiv, Ukraine, McGregor revealed that he has not only seen the BMF Belt, but also helped in the straps design.

“I designed that ‘Bad Motherf***er’ belt,” Conor McGregor said (via MMAJunkie). “I actually designed that. I signed off on the design of how they are creating that belt.”

The Irishman continued:

“So most certainly that belt was brought into fruition, brought to life because of me: the real bad motherf***er,” he added. “So most certainly one of those men is on my radar.”

Conor McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 229 in October of 2018, where he suffered a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid to reclaim the promotions coveted lightweight title.

Since then McGregor has been linked to a number of potential fights including Donald Cerrone, Justin Gaethje and most recently Frankie Edgar.

However, a hand injury prevented a bout with ‘The Highlight’ from happening at UFC 240, and UFC President Dana White recently shut down the idea of ‘Mystic Mac’ fighting Frankie Edgar next.

Judging by his latest comments, Conor McGregor seems interested in fighting the winner of next month’s highly anticipated Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight.

Do you believe McGregor that he had a hand in the design of the promotions new BMF Belt? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 22, 2019