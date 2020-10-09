Jon Jones shares his take on how Israel Adesanya would be remembered if ‘Stylebender’ were to die tonight

The ongoing beef between UFC Stars Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) and Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA) reached new levels tonight on social media.

The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin in Jones had taken to Twitter earlier this afternoon where he labelled ‘Stylebender’ as a “small dog barking behind a fence“.

That was one of many tweets ‘Bones’ sent in the direction of Israel Adesanya, and tonight the UFC’s reigning middleweight champion fired back with some scathing comments of his own.

‘Stylebender’ first accused Jon Jones of being back on cocaine and using dick pills, and then went on to call him a “weak and pathetic human being” for his previous struggles with the law.

Those controversial remarks from Adesanya clearly struck a nerve with Jon Jones who issued the following bold statement in response.

If Izzy was to die tonight, his legacy would be hell of a fighter, was terrified to fight Jon Jones period — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 9, 2020

The promotions former light heavyweight kingpin, Jones, has not competed since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 where he successfully defended his 205-pound strap.

Since then, ‘Bones’ has gone on to vacate his light heavyweight title in hopes of making a run at the promotions coveted heavyweight title.

With that said, Jon Jones appears to be willing to put his move to heavyweight on hold for a chance to throw down with Israel Adesanya.

‘Bones’ has taunted ‘Stylebender’ in recent days telling the undefeated middleweight champion to “sign the contract“.

Whether or not Adesanya has received an official contract from the UFC to fight Jones remains unclear at this time. With that said, UFC President Dana White recently dubbed Jones vs. Adesanya as the “fight to make”.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 8, 2020