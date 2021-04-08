Jon Jones expects Francis Ngannou fight will happen: “This is one of the greatest fights of our generation”

Jon Jones believes he will eventually share the Octagon with Francis Ngannou.

After Jones vacated his light heavyweight title, he planned to move up to heavyweight and face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2. After Ngannou scored the KO win, many fans were eager to see the fight, but Jones and the UFC haven’t been able to come to terms on his pay, yet, “Bones” believes the UFC will do the right thing and make the fight.

“I think it’s going to happen, I think the UFC eventually will do the right thing. I think this is one of the greatest fights of our generation,” Jones said to Fight Hype. “It would be really sad if it weren’t to happen and I believe it will. It would be a real tragedy, it will happen all in good time. We are patient and like I said, just doing what we can do and control what we can control.”

Although the UFC reportedly has shown interest in Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2, Jon Jones doesn’t care. Instead, his goal is to become the heavyweight champ. So, he says he has no problem if he’s Ngannou’s next opponent or his third title defense.

“There’s no backup plan. Whether I’m fighting Francis for the title or Derrick Lewis for the title, whether I’m Francis’ third, fourth title defense, it won’t really matter to me,” Jones said. “My goal is to be the heavyweight champion and the opponent really won’t matter, the month won’t matter, we are just getting ready, and the good will prevail.”

For now, Jon Jones continues to train and await his contract to offer to face Francis Ngannou. If they do end up fighting, there is no question it would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

