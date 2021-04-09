Jorge Masvidal promises he will “break” Nate Diaz’s face, ribs, and spirit again

Jorge Masvidal knows he and Nate Diaz will eventually rematch.

At UFC 244 in November of 2019, Masvidal and Diaz fought for the BMF title in a highly-anticipated bout. Early on, “Gamebred” was landing heavy shots and even dropped Diaz with a kick. As the fight wore on, Masvidal kept on the pressure and after the third round, the doctor stopped the fight due to a cut above Diaz’s eye.

Ever since the event, many wondered if the two would eventually run it back. However, both men went their own way as Masvidal got a title fight against Usman, and is set to rematch him again, while Diaz is set to face Leon Edwards. Yet, despite the fact they both have gone on to other fights, Masvidal knows they will eventually rematch.

“My camp was talking to his camp. It didn’t happen, I don’t know what the exact logistics are. He didn’t like the date, maybe he thought about it even more and he’s like this guy’s gonna destroy my face again and maybe he wants to have a modeling career or something. I don’t know. I told him I’d run it back, so you can believe that,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “We’re running it back. I don’t know when it’s gonna happen, if it’s gonna be this year or the next fight after this, I don’t know. But guaranteed, we’re running it back at some point. As long as he says yes, I am more than willing to break his face, his ribs, and his spirit again.”

One way they could rematch is if both Masvidal and Diaz win their upcoming fights. That would mean the rematch would be for the welterweight title and serve as Gamebred’s first title defense in what would be a massive fight.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2?