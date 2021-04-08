Colby Covington tells Kamaru Usman to “show the world some balls” and fight him again

Top contender Colby Covington told his rival, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, to “show the world some balls” and fight him again.

Covington and Usman met back at UFC 245 in December 2019. In what was Usman’s toughest test to date, Covington took him late into the fifth round in a tooth-and-nail fight. In the last minute of the fight, Usman landed the knockout blow when he broke Covington’s jaw and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight. Covington to this day swears it was a quick stoppage and badly wants the rematch. However, to this point, Covington hasn’t been able to get a second fight with Usman, who instead chose to rematch Jorge Masvidal.

With the UFC choosing to go with Masvidal instead of Covington, it temporarily leaves “Chaos” outside of the title picture and looking in. However, the welterweight contender is hoping that he can step in if there’s an issue with either Usman or Masvidal before UFC 261. With the card taking place in his native Florida, Covington has promised to be in Jacksonville for the fight and he’s hoping Masvidal drops out so he can take his place.

With UFC 261 just a few weeks away, Covington made sure to take another jab at his rival Usman. Taking to his social media, Covington suggested that Usman has been ducking him and that he hopes he finally accepts the rematch.

I’m ranked #1 in the world and added a 3rd UFC champion as a victim to my resume in my last fight. You’re beating lightweights and calling out a journeyman with 15 L’s for a rematch after he hasn’t fought in a year since you beat him 50-42. “ShOw Me AcTiViTy!” You’re a bitch Marty. Show the world some balls. Fight me.

Who do you think would win the rematch between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman?