Deiveson Figueiredo reveals plans to move to bantamweight as long as Henry Cejudo isn’t champion: “He’s my brother”

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo could be headed to bantamweight after this Saturday.

‘Deus Da Guerra’ has been out of action since his trilogy matchup with Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 last January. In that outing, the Brazilian made it 1-1-1 in the series, defeating ‘The Assassin Baby’ by unanimous decision. In the process, Figueiredo also reclaimed his 125-pound gold.

The pair are currently slated to co-headline UFC 283 in Brazil this Saturday night. The bout will be historic, as it’ll be the first time two fighters have competed four times inside the octagon. If all goes well for the Brazilian, he will look to make more history later this year.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, Deiveson Figueiredo discussed a possible bantamweight move. The talk isn’t surprising, as the flyweight champion is one of the bigger athletes at 125 pounds. He also famously missed weight in February 2020 for his first title shot against Joseph Benavidez.

During the interview, the flyweight titleholder admitted moving up and fighting the bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, would be appealing. However, ‘Funk Master’ is expected to fight Henry Cejudo later this year, and if ‘Triple C’ wins, he won’t be interested in 135 pounds.

“I want to go up a division, up to bantamweight. I want to fight with the bantamweight champion,” stated Figueiredo through a translator during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “But, [only] if Henry Cejudo is not the champion. If Cejudo get the belt, I will not fight with Cejudo.”

He continued, “Cejudo is my brother, he’s helped me when I need, and I couldn’t fight him. But, if Cejudo is not the champion, I will go up a division and challenge the champion to become a double champion.”

Deiveson Figueiredo and Henry Cejudo are currently both teammates at the acclaimed Fight Ready gym. The flyweight champion famously made the move prior to his third fight with Brandon Moreno and praised ‘Triple C’ for coaching him to victory last January.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about UFC 283 this Saturday? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!