Jon Jones delivers important message in wake of tragedy-ridden 2020

UFC Star Jon Jones has delivered an important message in wake of what has been a terrible beginning to the 2020 year.

The longtime UFC light heavyweight kingpin, who recently requested his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, took to Twitter with the following important message for families and everyone in society to consider.

”Children have witnessed COVID-19, No school, Quarantine, Murders, Riots!! We’re only six months into the year. OUR KIDS NEED MENTAL HEALTH CHECKS!!! Be kind to the kids. They get stressed out too.” – Jon Jones wrote.

While these trying times are weighing down on us all, children will have a much more difficult time trying to make sense of so much change and tragedy happening at one time. So very good on ‘Bones’ for making light of that issue.

As previously noted, Jones is currently in the midst of a very public spat with UFC President Dana White.

The beef all started after Jon Jones expressed his interest in moving up a weight class to take on feared knockout artist Francis Ngannou. Unfortunately for fight fans, negotiations for the fight broke down and shortly after ‘Bones’ suggested he was considering taking a hiatus from MMA.

When questioned about the failed Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou negotiations UFC President Dana White claimed that ‘Bones’ was looking for “Deontay Wilder money“ and that his demands were simply outrageous.

Jones did not take well to White’s claims, suggesting that the UFC President was lying to fight fans in an attempt to “tarnish his legacy”. Dana then fired back by telling the media that Jon had already done a good enough job of tarnishing his own name.

Since that time Jon Jones announced that he would be vacating his UFC light heavyweight title, this while suggesting that top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the promotions vacant crown.

Now, in the span of forty-eight hours, fellow UFC stars in Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have expressed their frustration with the promotion. ‘Notorious’ announced he was retiring from the fight game, while ‘Gamebred’ requested his release.

Dana White responded to the recent fighter backlash by suggesting that nobody is forcing the UFC athletes to compete: “You don’t have to fight”.

Jon Jones fired back at the brash UFC boss over those comments with the following statement yesterday evening.

It’s not a matter of not wanting to fight, I committed my whole life to this trade. The issue is not being able to go anywhere else. @espn — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

If and when Jon Jones will fight again remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 9, 2020