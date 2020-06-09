Top middleweight contender Paulo Costa takes aim at Jon Jones

Jon Jones has found another adversary in the form of middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

As of recent, Costa has been calling out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He called their rivalry much bigger than that of Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen, and is ready to erase him in a title fight. Adesanya responded by promising to ‘punish’ Costa in a matchup. The middleweight champion also accused Costa of being a “juiced-up monkey.”

Despite his growing rivalry with Adesanya, Costa is now taking shots at Jones.

This week, “Borrachinha” took aim at the light heavyweight champion on social media. He mocked the star for previous issues with the law.

Jon Bones and his Dog looking for cocaine. 👏 pic.twitter.com/gJ96MkeNW8 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 8, 2020



“Jon Bones and his Dog looking for cocaine,” joked Costa online.

It is unclear why the 29-year old decided to target Jon Jones, but it may be due to the fighter’s recent conflicts with the UFC. Tensions have reached an all-time high between ‘Bones’ and the UFC after he accused Dana White of lying over Francis Ngannou matchup negotiations. He also expressed feeling undervalued by the organization and has threatened to vacate his light heavyweight title.

It is unclear if Jones is ready to hang up his MMA gloves for good, or whether he is trying to incite change from the organization’s president. Other UFC veterans including Jorge Masvidal and Tim Sylvia have also vented their frustrations against the UFC.

Whatever the case, it appears Costa intends on finishing Adesanya before potentially moving up to light heavyweight to fight Jones.

Sorry JJ, I will erase Izzy in 2020. In 2021, I will erase everyone. Stay retired. https://t.co/hiah4QPFZg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 9, 2020

“Sorry JJ, I will erase Izzy in 2020. In 2021, I will erase everyone. Stay retired,” Costa said to Jones on Twitter.

What do you think of these comments from Paulo Costa? How do you think Jon Jones will respond?