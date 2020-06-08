Pros react after Conor McGregor announces he is done with fighting

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor stole headlines on Saturday evening when he announced his retirement from the fight game.

The Irish superstar took to Twitter shortly following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 250 pay-per-view event where shared the shocking news.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

The news came as a surprise as Conor McGregor had been clamoring for a fight in recent weeks. The Irishman had even verbally accepted a catchweight bout with Anderson Silva, but the UFC was not interested in putting on that contest.

McGregor had made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon this past January at UFC 246, where he scored a sensational first round knockout victory over Donald Cerrone.

Check out how the pros reacted to Conor McGregor announcing his retirement (again) below:

Conor, Jon and Jorge vs Dana! This should be interesting. — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender 🥃 #propershit #ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 7, 2020

Good luck with everything in the future @TheNotoriousMMA The greatest champ champ ever!!!! President of Ireland next?pic.twitter.com/Ny8wJINngV — Aaron O’Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) June 7, 2020

McGregor ain’t retiring, he’s negotiating — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Conor out here tryin to steal the Amanda’s shine smh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 7, 2020

All this guys retiring now 🤦🏾‍♂️ @danawhite u got a real fighter right here! I fight anyone of this guys! @ufc #rarebreed — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 7, 2020

Most recently, Conor McGregor spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani where he revealed that there just wasn’t any good options for him at the moment. ‘Notorious’ also added that any ideas he pitched to the UFC were shot down by the promotion.

McGregor joins a list of fighters who have recently retired or asked for their release due to conflicts with the UFC. Henry Cejudo retired from MMA following his victory over Dominick Cruz at last month’s UFC 249 event, and standouts Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones have recently asked to be released by their employer.

Whether or not Dana White and company will be able to mend fences with Conor McGregor and lure him back to the Octagon remains to be seen.

What do you think of the pros reactions to McGregor’s retirement announcement? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 7, 2020