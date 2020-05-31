Dana White responds after Jon Jones accuses him of attempting to tarnish his legacy

The feud between UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and promotional president Dana White continued at this evenings post-fight press conference.

Following failed negotiations with the UFC for a proposed super-fight with heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou, ‘Bones’ blasted his employer for not offering up some more cheese.

Dana White responded by claiming that Jon Jones was asking for Deontay Wilder type of money and that his demands were absurd.

Those comments from the UFC President did not sit well with ‘Bones’, the reigning light heavyweight kingpin blasted White for attempting to tarnish his career.

During tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 post-fight press conference, Dana White responded to those allegations from Jon Jones.

“Being the greatest of all-time does not mean you get $30 million dollars,” White explained. “Being able to sell… Jon Jones has done a lot of things to himself. He keeps saying, in one of his tweets he was saying that I tarnished him. I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you. I haven’t done that.”

Dana White continued to discuss the future of Jon Jones:

“You know, Hunter told him ‘you can come in here and walk through the numbers, I’ll walk you through all of the numbers’ and (Jones) said ‘I don’t give a f*ck what the numbers are. I want what I want and that is it.’ It is not how life works. Why don’t you guys fly back and go tell your boss ‘I don’t give a f*ck what this company makes, this is what I want and you’re going to give it to me’, see how that f*cking works out!”

