Video | Jorge Masvidal joins SportsCenter to ask some questions of the UFC

The UFC’s BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal joined SportsCenter this evening to ask some questions of his current employer.

Masvidal recently revealed that talks for a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman had broken down, this after the UFC allegedly wanted him to take a pay cut when compared to his most previous contest with Nate Diaz.

UFC President would respond by suggesting that “everyone wants more money”.

Shortly following the public dispute, Jorge Masvidal followed in the footsteps of Jon Jones by asking the promotion to grant him his release.

Tonight, ‘Gamebred’ joined SportsCenter to ask some questions of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

SportsCenter will have an interview with Masvidal later. Here is a small portion of it. pic.twitter.com/cTe56GolfK — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) June 7, 2020

“So I am asking for a bigger revenue share of what we bring in you know. I got a lot of questions and one of them is NBA, NHL, Baseball, they (the players) make I think fifty percent of what the organization brings in. Football I think it is forty-seven percent. Mine is like eighteen percent.” Jorge Masvidal explained. “So I have these questions like why so much. Does putting the cage up cost so much? Is it the setup? But what is it that is so much? And I want these questions answered. So I thought what better place to come then on here and ask for these questions you know.”

Jorge Masvidal is currently riding a three fight win streak, with all three victories coming by way of stoppage. Prior to scoring a TKO win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 to claim the promotions BMF Title, ‘Gamebred’ was coming off two thunderous knockout wins over opponents Ben Askren and Darren Till.

The UFC has now lost Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones and perhaps Jorge Masvidal over the course of the past few weeks.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020