Jon Jones continues to mock Dominick Reyes’ athletic background

Last week, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Twitter to bash his UFC 247 opponent Dominick Reyes.

“Dominic watching your interviews, it’s obvious you think you’re better than me,” Jones wrote. “You never struggled with substance abuse, you have your big degrees, was always team captain at everything. We get it.

“I’ve been looked over and counted out by guys like you for as long as I can remember,” Jones added. “Year after year I prove guys like you aren’t shit. You’re in my world now.

“With that being said I hope you’re training for me harder than you trained for your NFL tryouts. You’re in a whole new league now #StudAthlete < #GodGivenTalent.”

Not long thereafter, Reyes responded, addressing Jones’ comments about his NFL tryouts.

The NFL didn't materialize because it simply was not my destiny, I'm living my destiny https://t.co/c25YiyBEWo! #andnew #ufc247 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) December 28, 2019

“The NFL didn’t materialize because it simply was not my destiny,” Reyes wrote. “I’m living my destiny right now.”

On Sunday, Jones responded to this comment from his rival, and once again mocked him for his athletic background.

Keep telling yourself that buddy, whatever it takes to get you through camp. I don’t want no excuses after this https://t.co/czZEGUCoGY — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 29, 2019

Hey look at me, I’m an athlete! — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 29, 2019

“Keep telling yourself that buddy, whatever it takes to get you through camp,” Jones wrote. “I don’t want no excuses after this.

“Hey look at me, I’m an athlete!”

Jones will enter the fight with recent wins over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson in the rear-view. Prior to those wins, he endured a lengthy hiatus due to a failed drug test. Jones has lost just once as a pro, and that loss came via controversial disqualification. Over the course of his illustrious career, he’s bested foes like Ryan Bader, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, and the men mentioned above.

Dominick Reyes, on the other hand, has never been beaten as a pro mixed martial artist. Highlights of his recent resume include wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Volkan Oezdemir, and Chris Weidman.

What do you think of this latest Twitter attack from Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/29/2019.