Jon Jones sends menacing message to Dominick Reyes

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been watching Dominick Reyes’ interviews ahead of their upcoming title fight, and he doesn’t seem to like what he’s hearing.

Speaking on Twitter, Jones discussed the vibes he’s been getting from Reyes, and sent his next foe a foreboding warning.

Dominic watching your interviews, it’s obvious you think you’re better than me. You never struggled with substance abuse, you have your big degrees, was always team captain at everything. We get it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2019

I’ve been looked over and counted out by guys like you for as long as I can remember. Year after year I prove guys like you aren’t shit. You’re in my world now. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2019

With that being said I hope you’re training for me harder than you trained for your NFL tryouts. You’re in a whole new league now #StudAthlete < #GodGivenTalent — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2019

“Dominic watching your interviews, it’s obvious you think you’re better than me,” Jones wrote. “You never struggled with substance abuse, you have your big degrees, was always team captain at everything. We get it.

“I’ve been looked over and counted out by guys like you for as long as I can remember,” Jones added. “Year after year I prove guys like you aren’t shit. You’re in my world now.

“With that being said I hope you’re training for me harder than you trained for your NFL tryouts. You’re in a whole new league now #StudAthlete < #GodGivenTalent.”

At the time of this writing, Reyes has not responded to these comments from Jones.

Jones and Reyes will collide at UFC 247, which goes down on February 8 in Houston, Texas. The pair’s light heavyweight title fight will serve as the card’s main event.

Jones will enter the fight with recent wins over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson in the rear-view. Prior to those wins, he endured a lengthy hiatus due to a failed drug test. Jones has lost just once as a pro, and that loss came via controversial disqualification. Over the course of his illustrious career, he’s bested foes like Ryan Bader, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, and the men mentioned above.

Dominick Reyes, on the other hand, has never been beaten as a pro mixed martial artist. Highlights of his recent resume include wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Volkan Oezdemir, and Chris Weidman.

Who do you think will when Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes in what increasingly looks like a grudge match?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/20/2019.