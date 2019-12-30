VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo team up to surprise young boy born without legs

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo recently partnered up to fulfil the dream of a young boy born without legs.

The UFC champ and football legend took time out during the holidays to surprise the 12-year old Ali Turganbekov.

Nurmagomedov met Turganbekov during a trip to Kazakhstan. The pair played football on stage which fulfilled a “dream” for his young fan. Turganbekov posted a picture on his Instagram with Nurmagomedov and a gifted iPhone (via RT news).

The UFC lightweight champion posted his own Instagram photo with his arm wrapped around the boy.

“It was nice to meet you brother,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

The football megastar Christiano Ronaldo chose to make another dream come true by also meeting Ali Turganbekov. Accompanied by his son Cristiano Jr, Ronaldo met the football-obsessed 12-year old during his break in Dubai. Ronaldo posted a clip of the three practising their football skills.

“It was a pleasure to meet you @ali_amir_happy,” he wrote. “A truly inspiration.”

Khabib responded to his friend’s video by posting “legend,” in the comments section. He also shared the same clip to his Instagram.

“That’s why you the best in the world,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much @cristiano. You make my brother happy @ali_amir_happy.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo have shared a friendship since the football ace’s Real Madrid days. Both men share a common interest in helping others and charitable causes. Earlier this year, Nurmagomedov opened a new training facility in Dagestan. He also helped raise over $100,000 for Dustin Poirier’s charity following their UFC 242 fight, and headed to Nigeria on a charity mission to help repair water wells and build new medical centres.

Nurmagomedov is slated to return to the cage opposite long-time rival Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/30/2019.