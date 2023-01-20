Jon Jones claims he “was chosen by God Himself to be an undefeated fighter”

Jon Jones believes he was picked by God to become the greatest fighter of all time.

Jones is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 against Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. If Jones wins he would become a two-division champion and cement himself as one of, if not the greatest fighter of all time.

Yet, according to Jones, he says he is so good because he was chosen by God himself to be this good and be undefeated. Although he may have close fights, Jones said he will never lose.

“I really believe in my whole heart that I was chosen by God Himself to be an undefeated fighter,” Jones told MMA Underground (h/t MMA Mania). “I really believe that with my whole spirit and my whole being. So not only do you have to beat me, but you have to beat the God I serve. I don’t believe that I was designed to lose. I may have close fights, but I truly don’t believe it’s possible for me to lose.”

Of course, Jones technically does have a loss on his record by DQ against Matt Hamill. ‘Bones’ lost the fight by throwing 12-6 elbows, in a fight that likely should’ve gotten stopped before he threw the illegal elbows. With that, Dana White and others have been vocal in trying to get that overturned but it likely never will.

Jon Jones (26-1 and one No Contest), meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes by decision. Prior to that, he had back-to-back decisions over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith to defend his titles after reclaiming the belt back at UFC 232 with a TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson. In his career, ‘Bones’ holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Lyoto Machida, Rampage Jackson, Shogun Rua, Chael Sonnen, and Vitor Belfort among others.

What do you make of Jon Jones saying God chose him to be an undefeated fighter?