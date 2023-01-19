Joe Rogan tabs Sergei Pavlovich as interesting heavyweight challenge for Jon Jones: “He’s the Russian Francis!”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named Sergei Pavlovich as one of Jon Jones’ biggest challenges.

‘Bones’ has been out of action since his controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following the win, Jones vacated his light-heavyweight title with the goal of moving upward. The former champion had long discussed a move to heavyweight and targeted the champion Francis Ngannou.

Sadly, ‘The Predator’ exited the promotion last week after fighting out his contract with the UFC. However, the Dana White-led company isn’t planning on leaving the heavyweight championship vacant for long. Last Saturday, the promotion announced Jones would fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March.

On his podcast, Joe Rogan discussed Jon Jones’ heavyweight move alongside Belal Muhammad. There, the longtime commentator praised the fight, while also lamenting that fans will miss out on the former light-heavyweight champion fighting Francis Ngannou.

Furthermore, the podcaster also picked Sergei Pavlovich as one of the former champion’s biggest challenges at heavyweight. The Russian is riding a five-fight knockout streak, leading Rogan to compare him to Ngannou.

“I’ll show you what I’m f*cking interested in,” Rogan stated to Belal Muhammad during a recent edition of his podcast. “What I’m interested in at UFC heavyweight: Pavlovich is the boy. Sergei Pavlovich, that motherf*cker, that’s the Russian Fedor [Emelianenko]. I mean, the Russian Francis [Ngannou] rather. He comes out guns-blazing on people, just like Francis used to.”

He continued, “That motherf*cker can bomb. He’s fast, very good, very good… The Tai Tuivasa fight was incredible. You think about Ciryl Gane going through that war with him, Sergei just put it on him. His boxing is f*cking tight man, really tight, real power punches, excellent technique. A big guy too, a big heavy f*ck. This f*cking dude is scary.”

“That f*cking dude can crack, he can crack. He’s interesting, I want to see him fight more. He beat Tuivasa, I mean the f*cking combinations this guy has… He’s to me, with Francis leaving, he’s one of the most interesting guys at heavyweight. If not, the most interesting guy at heavyweight. I am very interested in him fighting a guy like Jon Jones.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!