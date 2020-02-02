Jon Jones says he will still be the best fighter in MMA 10 years from now

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones says that he will still be the best fighter in MMA 10 years from now.

Jones is universally regarded as the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter on the planet and arguably the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani ahead of his UFC 247 title defense against Dominick Reyes, Jones says that he believes not only is he the best fighter in the world right now but that he still will be 10 years from now.

Check out what Jones told Helwani below.

“Deep down inside, I did believe I would be in the situation I am in now (as the top-ranked fighter in MMA) and I’m excited to see me 10 years from now, you know? I believe that I’ll still be on top of the sport. I’ve always had a very strong conviction that I could be the greatest ever, and sure enough through just years of belief and hard work we’re here,” Jones said.

Considering he is 32 right now, that Jones is suggesting he would still be the best fighter in the sport at age 42 seems like a stretch considering how much new talent is coming into the sport every year. Then again, Jones is truly something special. He was the most dominant fighter of the decade in the 2010s and could start off the 2020s with a bang with a big win over Reyes next weekend in Houston, Texas.

The fact that Jones has remained so high in the ranks for so many years already is incredible, and if he is to continue winning and stay at the top of the game for more years to come, it would be hard to deny him the title of MMA’s GOAT, if he isn’t there already.

Do you think Jon Jones will still be the top fighter in MMA 10 years from now?