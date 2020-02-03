Mike Perry calls out Geoff Neal for rematch

Popular UFC welterweight Mike Perry has called out his last opponent Geoff Neal for a rematch after their fight at UFC 245 in December.

Perry suffered the first knockout loss of his MMA career when Neal finished him with a head kick and punches just 90 seconds into their welterweight fight at UFC 245 in Las Vegas. For Perry, it was his second straight loss and his third loss in his last four fights, while for Neal it upped his winning streak to seven straight fights.

Despite the fight being a complete blowout in Neal’s favor, Perry apparently wants another crack at his rival. In an Instagram post this week, Perry called out Neal for a rematch.

Check out what Perry wrote to Neal on social media below.

“@handzofsteelmma”

As you can see from the post, Perry was standing under a sign that reads ‘REMATCH’ and the only thing he wrote in the message was tagging Neal’s Instagram handle. Neal saw the post, and in the comments section Neal responded with the eye-roll emoji, seemingly indicating no interest in a potential rematch.

As much as fans were looking forward to watching Perry vs. Neal — it was arguably the people’s main event at UFC 245 — the fight was not competitive whatsoever. Neal pretty much beat Perry to the punch right from the opening bell and Perry didn’t do much in return. There’s no reason to believe that a rematch this soon would go any differently.

With Neal on such a long win streak and Perry on a losing skid, it seems unlikely that the UFC would consider a rematch between these two at this time. Neal seems likely to land a top-15 welterweight opponent for his next fight, while Perry should focus on rebuilding his career against unranked opponents until he gets back into the win column.

Would you like to see a rematch between Mike Perry and Geoff Neal?

