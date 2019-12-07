Dominick Reyes believes Jon Jones fight will be ‘very similar to Gus-Jones 1’

Dominick Reyes is predicting a fight of the year contender when he takes on Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title.

The two will meet in the main event of UFC 247. There, many believe it will be another title defense for Jones. Yet, Reyes believes “Bones” mentally breaks his opponents before they step into the Octagon and he won’t fall for the trash talk in the lead up to the scrap. He also doesn’t think Jones’ trash talk is all that good.

“His trash talk is brother trash talk. I have brothers, he has brothers,” Reyes said to Submission Radio (via TheMacLife). “It’s, you know when you have a bunch of brothers and you guys are all around and it’s competition there constantly. It’s little jabs, it’s little shots about their biggest insecurities just to mess with them and get them mad. And then they do something and you’re like, ‘Mom!’. It’s the same thing. He’s like a little kid. It’s the exact same like trash talking. It’s kind of childish. It is what it is. I just think it’s funny, man, because I don’t care.

“I don’t give a f**k what that guy says to me, I don’t care at all what he says to me. Like, bro, you can say whatever you want. Say whatever you want,” he continued. “It’s not gonna help you, it’s not gonna save you. It’s not gonna make me not want to knock you out, it’s not gonna try to make me knock you out more. Like, I’m not dumb.”

Not only does he think the trash talk won’t help him, but Dominick Reyes believes it will be a tough fight for Jon Jones. The challenger plans on bringing the fight to “Bones” and making it similar to the first Alexander Gustafsson fight where the champ was hurt at one point.

“I think he’s treating me with a lot of respect, I think he knows how dangerous I am,” Reyes said. “I think he knows. He’s not taking this fight lightly, man, he’s not. No matter what he says, I’m one of his most dangerous opponents in a while. Thiago was pretty dangerous, and Thiago went out there and fought, but he didn’t have nearly the reach that I have. So, I think this is going to be very similar to the Gus-Jones 1 [fight].”

What do you make of Dominick Reyes saying Jon Jones bout will be like the first Gustafsson-Jones fight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

