Alex Volkanovski makes bold prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Alex Volkanovski has a prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns and it’s a doozy.

Chimaev and Burns are set to collide on April 9. The two will clash on the main card of UFC 273. Volkanovski headlines the card, putting the UFC Featherweight Championship on the line against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Speaking to James Lynch on a new edition of MMA Pros Pick, Alex Volkanovski said that he actually expects Khamzat Chimaev to dominate Gilbert Burns (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Obviously he’s got a lot of hype. So, people that don’t really know the sport are expecting him to win but people that really do know the sport are probably – ‘Yeah Burns on the ground, you know world champion’. They’ll be surprised if Chimaev goes out there and just mauls him, and I feel like that’s what gonna happen. I feel like that is where Chimaev is at right now. I think he is actually gonna go out there and show some dominant performance which is gonna be pretty incredible against someone like Burns.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“If he goes out there and does that – I think he’s the real deal, but that’ll really make everyone be like, ‘Oh damn, this guy is the real deal.’ So that’s what I’m expecting. I’m expecting Chimaev to go out there and dominate and it’s no easy task, but I’m just saying that’s how good I think that Chimaev is.”

That’s some high praise for the rising 170-pounder. Chimaev has a pro MMA record of 10-0. He is 4-0 under the UFC banner. All four of those bouts resulted in a “Performance of the Night” bonus for “Borz.”

A win over Burns, especially if it’s in convincing fashion, could catapult Chimaev to a title fight. Chimaev is the number 11-ranked UFC welterweight, while Burns sits at the number two spot.