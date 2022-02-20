BKFC Results: Mike Perry defeats Julian Lane (Highlights)

A highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Julian Lane takes place at tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 2 event in Florida.

The contest will mark the official in-ring debut of Perry since signing for BKFC, although he did manage to defeat Michael Seals in a fascinating Triad Combat affair this past November. ‘Platinum’ had ended his UFC run suffering back-to-back unanimous decision defeats to Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means.

Julian Lane, meanwhile, is a seasoned veteran with BKFC and holds a 2-4 record in the promotion. His last outing came in October when he was on the losing end of a unanimous decision against David Rickels.

All eyes on him. Mike Perry makes his way out to the ring for his BKFC debut against Julian Lane.#KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/bqeWFlp8rb — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Round one of this Bare Knuckle fight begins and both men are trading big punches early. Julian Lane comes forward with a flurry but Mike Perry sits him down with a counter right hand. Lane is back up and looking to bang. Both men are wearing cuts now as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and both men are back to trading bombs. Not much defense being shown by either fighter and thus they are wearing some serious damage as a result.

Julian Lane fires off at Mike Perry and Mike returns fire at the bell. #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/QbBIm4vNCg — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

The bout went the distance but before the horn sounded in to end round five Julian Lane was able to rock Mike Perry with a left hook. See that below:

Official BKFC Result: Mike Perry def. Julian Lane by unanimous decision

